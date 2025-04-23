Hicks will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Though Hicks is back behind the dish for the series finale, his recent run as the Marlins' primary backstop seems to have come to an end after Miami promoted Agustin Ramirez from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday. If Ramirez performs well enough to earn a permanent stay in Miami, Hicks -- a Rule 5 selection -- could end up being offered back to Tigers if the Marlins don't have a spot on the roster for him once Nick Fortes (oblique) returns from the injured list.