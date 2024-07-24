Fortes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Though Fortes has been more productive at the plate in July with a .282/.300/.333 slash line after a rough first three months of the season, his grasp on the primary catcher gig appears to have loosened after he had a game to forget in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mets. Fortes committed three throwing errors in the win, prompting manager Skip Schumaker to send him to the bench Wednesday for the third game in a row. Ali Sanchez will once again start behind the dish.