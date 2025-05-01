Fortes (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Fortes has missed the last three weeks of action with a Grade 1 left oblique strain but is ready to test things out in a game setting. The 28-year-old might remain at Jacksonville rather than rejoin the major-league roster once healthy enough to do so, as Agustin Ramirez has taken over the primary catching duties for the Marlins and backup Liam Hicks is a Rule 5 pick who must remain on the roster or be offered back to the Tigers.