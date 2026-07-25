Rays' Nick Fortes: Tallies four hits in win

Fortes went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored as the Rays beat the Guardians by a final score of 11-3 on Friday.

Fortes recorded his second four-hit game of the season Friday, with the other coming June 10 against Boston. The catcher knocked an RBI single in the fourth to extend Tampa Bay's lead to 5-1 and recorded an RBI double in the seventh to pad the lead even further. Over his last seven games, the 29-year-old has been red hot, slashing .500/.522/.818 with two homers, eight RBI and five runs scored in 22 plate appearances.