Lopez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-4 win over the Mets.

The 25-year-old infielder had been sidelined since June 30 with lower-back inflammation, but Lopez looked fully recovered in his return to the lineup. He got the start at second base Friday and batted fifth, and Lopez will likely remain at the keystone the rest of the year as the Marlins let him settle in next to shortstop Xavier Edwards as their potential double-play combo of the present and future.