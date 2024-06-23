Monteverde (undisclosed) returned from Triple-A Jacksonville's 7-day injured list Friday, giving up three earned runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while taking a no-decision in the club's 6-3 win over Memphis. He failed to strike out a batter.

Monteverde made his first start for Jacksonville since May 16 after being cleared to rejoin the Marlins' top affiliate following a pair of rehab starts with Single-A Jupiter. Over his 46 innings with Jacksonville spanning nine appearances (eight starts) this season, the 26-year-old southpaw owns a 5.28 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 32:18 K:BB. Despite his mediocre numbers and lack of a 40-man roster spot, Monteverde could still be in line to make his MLB debut later this season, given the way that injuries have decimated the Miami rotation.