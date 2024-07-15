The Marlins have selected Morlando with the 16th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-3 lefty-hitting prep hitter from South Carolina, Morlando's stock slipped this spring and it was surprising to see him still go in the first round. He is an advanced hitter with the frame to hit for significant power, but he has been unable to get to his significant raw power in games with consistency. He has played catcher and third base in the past, but the expectation is that he will end up at first base or in left field. Morlando turned 19 in May, making him one of the oldest high school players in the class.