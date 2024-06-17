The Marlins announced Tuesday that Sanchez (shoulder) is asymptomatic while throwing and rehabbing at the team's extended spring training facility in Jupiter, Fla., MLB.com reports.

Sanchez was placed on the 15-day injured list June 2, with the Marlins deactivating him two days after he saw a significant dip in velocity in his May 31 start versus the Rangers. While it's encouraging that Sanchez didn't face an extended shutdown from throwing, the Marlins will likely proceed slowly with the right-hander, who has previously underwent two surgeries on his shoulder. The Marlins may not have a spot in the rotation available for Sanchez if Edward Cabrera (shoulder) and Ryan Weathers (finger) beat him back from the IL.