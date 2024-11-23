The Padres non-tendered McCoy on Friday.

McCoy spent most of the 2024 regular season with Triple-A El Paso, where he slashed .260/.329/.382 with 25 stolen bases, five home runs and 50 RBI over 432 plate appearances. McCoy did manage to make 19 major-league appearances for the Padres and had a slash line of .204/.278/.245 with one stolen base and three RBI over 57 plate appearances. The 29-year-old shortstop will have the freedom to explore his next options, though he could return to the Padres on a minor-league deal and compete for a roster spot in spring training.