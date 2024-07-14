Scott allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Saturday.

Scott gave up a third-inning solo homer but was up 4-1 heading into the fifth. However, the rookie ran into trouble in that frame, surrendering a one-out, two-run home run to Charlie Blackmon followed by a double and a walk. That was enough to earn him the hook, eliminating his chance of emerging with a victory. Scott still doesn't have a win to his ledger through eight big-league outings, though he's been able to hold his head above water with three quality starts and a 4.36 ERA along with a 1.11 WHIP through 43.1 innings.