Scott could join the big-league rotation ahead of the All-Star break, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The Mets play 17 straight games without a day off ahead of the break and were already mulling the idea of a six-man rotation, with Scott the likely sixth man. Edwin Diaz's 10-game suspension puts additional pressure on the staff however, and the team could also use the fact that David Peterson and Tylor Megill both have minor-league options remains to shuffle them down after their next starts for bullpen depth. Scott and Jose Butto would then get called up when those spots in the rotation come around again. Scott has been working on his sweeper during his latest stint with Triple-A Syracuse, and over three starts since his demotion in late May he's posted a 2.08 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB in 13 innings.