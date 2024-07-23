Diaz picked up his 12th save of the season Monday against Miami, allowing one earned run on two hits and one walk in one inning of work. He struck out one.

The Marlins gave Diaz and the Mets a big scare in the ninth inning, loading the bases with just one out. An RBI groundout from Josh Bell cut the lead to 6-4, but Diaz induced a pop out to end the game and log his 12th save of the season. The 30-year-old has been excellent since returning from suspension on July 6, allowing just one earned run in 5.2 innings while going 5-for-6 in save opportunities.