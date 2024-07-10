Diaz struck out the only batter he faced Tuesday to record his ninth save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Nationals.

The Mets took a 7-2 lead into the ninth inning, but Reed Garrett made a mess of things and forced manager Carlos Mendoza to turn to his closer with two outs and a runner on first base. Diaz actually allowed the inherited runner to score after Jacob Young took second on defensive indifference and then raced around the bases on a wild pitch, but the right-hander fanned CJ Abrams to end the game. Diaz has gone six straight appearances since returning from his suspension without having a run charged to his own ledger, collecting two wins and four saves during that stretch with a 6:1 K:BB.