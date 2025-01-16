The Mets have agreed to terms on a contract with Winker, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post says it's a one-year, $7.5 million deal that club reach $9 if Winker hits incentives. Winker had a solid bounce-back showing in 2024 between the Nationals and Mets, collecting a .764 OPS with 14 homers and 14 steals during the regular season before adding another long ball and a 1.168 OPS in 10 postseason contests. The 31-year-old should see fairly regular reps against righties between designated hitter and left field.