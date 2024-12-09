Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Monday that the team views Vientos as its third baseman right now, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

"Right now" is key, of course, as the Mets seem virtually certain to acquire a corner infielder and that will help determine whether Vientos plays the hot or cold corner. Regardless of the position he plays, Vientos is going to occupy a spot in the middle of the Mets' lineup, perhaps batting third after Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto.