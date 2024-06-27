Taylor went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, an additional run and a walk against the Yankees on Wednesday in a 12-2 victory.

Taylor's biggest contribution was a three-run blast in the sixth inning that essentially put the game on ice, giving the Mets a 10-2 lead. It was the outfielder's first homer since April 24 -- a span of 42 games and 94 at-bats. Taylor has made two straight starts in right field with Starling Marte (knee) on the injured list, so he may have a chance to turn around what has so far been a quiet first season as a Met.