Taylor went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Taylor batted out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup and collected three of New York's seven hits, with one of his knocks being a solo homer in the ninth inning. That long ball was his first of the campaign and came one game after Taylor hit a double to snap a seven-game stretch with no extra-base hits. Taylor went hitless over a span of 14 at-bats between April 22 and April 27 but has gone 6-for-10 with three RBI in three games since.