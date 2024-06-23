Abrams went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Rockies.

Abrams doubled in his second at-bat before coming around to score Washington's first run of the contest on a Lane Thomas single. The shortstop would then add a leadoff homer in the fifth to cut Colorado's lead down to one run, giving him 12 long balls on the season. Abrams has now logged multiple hits in three consecutive games and is batting .361 in June with three homers, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored. He's also struck out just twice over his last eight games while drawing four walks.