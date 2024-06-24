The Nationals selected Ramirez's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Ramirez joined the Nationals on a minor-league deal June 15 and had to wait a little under two weeks before getting the call to the big club. Trey Lipscomb was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster for Ramirez, who will likely serve as a short-side platoon player during his time with Washington. Ramirez previously posted a .268/.284/.305 slash line in 169 plate appearances with the Rays before being cut earlier this season.