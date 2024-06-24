Ramirez, who signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on June 15, is joining the team in San Diego on Monday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Ramirez started the season with the Rays, slashing .268/.284/.305 before being released June 14. After signing with Washington, he appeared in seven games with Triple-A Rochester, going 9-for-24 with four RBI. A corresponding move hasn't been announced, but the 29-year-old could be available ahead of the Nationals' series opener against the Padres on Monday.