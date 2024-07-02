Harvey (2-4) took the loss Monday against the Mets, surrendering five runs (four earned) on three hits over two-thirds of an inning as the Nationals fell 9-7 in 10 innings.

The final frame was a disaster for Harvey and the Nats -- after the right-hander hit Harrison Bader with a pitch, J.D. Martinez crushed a splitter over the heart of the plate for a three-run shot before extra-base hits by Tyrone Taylor and Francisco Alvarez chased Harvey from the game. The normally reliable set-up man has been tagged for eight earned runs in his last four appearances, and his ERA has more than doubled over the last month, going from 2.08 after an appearance June 2 to 4.24 following Monday's outing.