The Nationals have selected Kent with the 108th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

The 6-foot-3 left-hander made the move from relief work to starting duty this spring for Arizona and didn't see the quality of his arsenal take much of a hit with the transition. He sported a fastball this spring that typically sat around the low 90s, and he complemented it with a quality changeup and a low-80s slider and mid-70s curveball. Even so, Kent's lack of plus stuff keeps his long-term ceiling relatively low as he makes the jump to the pro ranks.