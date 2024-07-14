Irvin (7-8) allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Brewers.

After a nine-start stretch in which he allowed more than two runs just once, Irvin has been tagged for 13 runs (12 earned) across his last two outings. The right-hander's ERA ticked up to .349 with a 1.11 WHIP and 99:29 K:BB through 116 innings over 20 starts this season. He's shown significant improvement in his second big-league campaign, but it'll be important to keep an eye on how he holds up during the second half.