Winker hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Mets.

Winker did not start with the lefty Jose Quintana pitching, but he provided the only spark of this one when he took Adrian Houser deep in the eighth. It was Winker's 10th homer of the season, his fifth career pinch-hit blast, and the first since 2019 with the Reds. The 30-year-old will get the occasional day off vs. lefties, but has otherwise been very good in his first year with the Nationals slashing .263/.377/.425 with 10 homers, 39 RBI and 12 stolen bases.