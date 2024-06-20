Winker went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Arizona.

He delivered what proved to be the game-winning hit in the sixth inning when he drove a Brandon Pfaadt splitter over the fence in left-center field. Winker snapped a 25-game homer drought with the blast, but he wasn't exactly slumping, batting .333 (25-for-75) over that stretch. On the season, the 30-year-old outfielder is slashing .266/.380/.406 with seven homers, 11 steals, 33 RBI and 34 runs in 70 contests.