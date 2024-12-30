Bell signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Nationals on Sunday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Bell will return to Washington, where he previously played in 2021 and part of 2022. The 32-year-old played in 145 games between the Marlins and Diamondbacks in 2024, batting .249 with 19 home runs, 71 RBI and 62 runs scored. With Nathaniel Lowe already set to hold down first base with the Nationals this season, Bell will likely use his switch-hitting ability to operate as the team's primary designated-hitter in 2025.