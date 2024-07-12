Gore (6-8) took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against the Mets. He struck out four.

Gore was mired in a scoreless pitcher's duel with Mets' starter David Peterson through four but fell apart in the fifth, loading the bases to set up a Brandon Nimmo bases-clearing double that ended Gore's day. Nimmo later scored, saddling Gore with a fourth earned run to further damage his final line. Following a start to the season that saw Gore allow three or fewer earned runs during 14 of his first 15 starts, Gore has now allowed four or more in three of his last four outings. While his WHIP has risen just 0.05 points from 1.38 to 1.43 over the last four, his ERA has risen by three-quarters of a run from 3.26 to 4.01. Gore will now receive some extra time to reset as his next start won't come until after next week's All-Star break.