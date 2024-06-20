High-A Wilmington reinstated Shuman (elbow) from its 60-day injured list and assigned him to Single-A Fredericksburg on Monday.

Shuman previously logged a 3.23 ERA over 14 starts with Wilmington in 2022, but the Nationals will let him iron out the kinks at Fredericksburg for the time being after he recently returned to action following an extended absence from his March 2023 Tommy John surgery. In his five outings between Fredericksburg and the rookie-level Florida Complex League covering 12.2 innings, Shuman has posted a 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB.