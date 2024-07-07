Lipscomb will start at third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

After being called up from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Lipscomb will make his second straight start at third base after going 1-for-5 with a run scored in the Nationals' 14-6 win in the second game of the series with St. Louis. With Washington designating Nick Senzel for assignment Saturday, Lipscomb should have a fairly clear path to a regular role at the hot corner, if his performance warrants sticking around as an everyday player. Over his four stints in the majors this season, Lipscomb enters Sunday's game with a collective .236/.307/.268 slash line to go with one home run and 10 stolen bases across 137 plate appearances.