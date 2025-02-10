Lipscomb will compete with Jose Tena in spring training for the Nationals' starting job at third base, Bobby Blanco of MASN Sports reports.

Lipscomb has a strong camp last spring and wound up bouncing between the majors and Triple-A Rochester all season, but he produced a feeble .200/.268/.232 slash line in 210 plate appearances for the Nats, although he did steal 11 bags in 13 attempts. The 2022 third-round pick did provide reliable defense at the hot corner however, and Washington could view him as the safer option at the position over Tena, who flashed a better bat but a much shakier glove at third base after being acquired in the Lane Thomas trade with Cleveland. If Tena's defense remains an issue in camp, Lipscomb could open the season in the starting nine. Prospect Brady House could also get a look this spring, but he likely needs more development time at Triple-A before he'll be ready to take over the job.