Suarez (3-1) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on six hits and five walks over 3.2 innings as the Orioles were downed 4-2 by the Yankees. He struck out three.

The 34-year-old right-hander also hit Aaron Judge with a pitch in his worst performance of the season, as Suarez tossed only 49 of 96 pitches for strikes. His control has been slipping since he returned to the rotation in late May -- over his last five starts, Suarez has a 19:13 K:BB in 23 innings despite a superficially strong 2.35 ERA. With Dean Kremer (triceps) closing in on a return and Cade Povich coming off an impressive outing against Atlanta, Suarez could wind up getting bumped to the bullpen once again. He should get at least one more turn in the rotation however, a road start this weekend in Houston.