Irvin did not factor into the decision in a win over the Yankees on Thursday, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out two.

Irvin had a hard time with the Yankees' lineup for much of the afternoon, allowing runs in three of the five innings in which he appeared before being relieved by Bryan Baker. The lefty surrendered two home runs in the contest, something he hadn't done in any of his previous starts coming in, while also matching his season high with five runs allowed. Irvin had gone at least five innings in four consecutive starts prior to Thursday's game and will look to bounce back next week when the Orioles take on the Guardians in Baltimore.