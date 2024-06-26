Cowser is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Cowser belted his 10th home run of the season in Tuesday's loss to the Guardians, but he nonetheless finds himself on the bench for the second time during the three-game series. Both of those absences came against right-handed pitchers, so the lefty-hitting Cowser could be in danger of losing out on a regular spot in the outfield to fellow lefty hitter Heston Kjerstad, who will make his second start of the series following his call-up from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.