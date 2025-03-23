Cowser has impressed this spring with the Orioles, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Cowser has compiled a .364 average with two home runs, three doubles, six RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases while also posting a 1.030 OPS over 44 at-bats in 16 games this spring. The outfielder is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he produced a .242/.321/.447 slash line with 51 extra-base hits, including 24 homers, and he appears to be poised to take another step in 2025 while operating as an everyday starter in left field for Baltimore.