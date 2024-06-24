Cowser is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

The lefty-hitting Cowser will take a seat against a right-handed starter (Tanner Bibee) for the third time in five games. Though the Orioles haven't publicly said that Cowser -- who is batting .175 in June -- will see fewer opportunities moving forward, the promotion of Heston Kjerstad from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday wouldn't seem to be a positive development for Cowser's outlook. Kjerstad will enter the Baltimore lineup right away Monday, covering Cowser's typical spot in left field while batting fifth.