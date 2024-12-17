Sugano signed a one-year, $13 million contract with Baltimore on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Sugano is regarded as one of the top pitchers from the Nippon Professional Baseball's Central League in Japan, coasting to a 1.67 ERA and 0.945 WHIP with a 111:16 K:BB across 156.2 innings a season ago and posting a career 2.45 ERA across 12 seasons with the Yomiuri Giants. The right-hander is a candidate to join the Orioles' starting rotation for the 2024 campaign and will likely need to beat out either Cade Povich and Albert Suarez to solidify a spot unless the club elects to open the year with a six-man rotation.