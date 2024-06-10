Mazur (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Padres, allowing eight runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two over three innings.

Mazur was hit hard in just his second MLB start. The Diamondbacks scratched a run against him in the first but did most of their damage in the second when they piled on six runs, which was capped off by a two-run blast by Jake McCarthy. Mazur was able to pitch a clean third but was lifted after allowing a leadoff walk in the fourth and that runner would eventually come around to score. Mazur is known for his elite command of the strike zone but has now walked seven batters over his first nine big league innings and is showing some early jitters. He'll look to turn things around in a road matchup against the Mets over the weekend.