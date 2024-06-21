Tatis went 4-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Brewers.

Tatis recorded hits in each of his first four trips to the plate, including a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to extend San Diego's lead to 5-3. It was the star outfielder's 14th long ball on the campaign and his fifth this month, during which he's now batting .370 with seven RBI, two stolen bases and 13 runs scored. It also marked Tatis' second four-hit performance this season, both of which have come in June.