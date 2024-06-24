The Padres placed Tatis on the 10-day injured list Monday, retroactive to June 22, due to a right femoral stress reaction in his quadriceps.

Tatis missed the last two games with a triceps injury after being hit in the left arm by a pitch Friday, and he will now be sidelined with a separate quadriceps injury. His stint on the IL would line up with a return in early July, but it's possible that the 25-year-old could be held out longer than that, possibly until after the All-Star break, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Tatis is slashing .279/.354/.468 with 14 home runs and 36 RBI over 345 plate appearances and an .822 OPS.