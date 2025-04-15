Tatis went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a walk, three total runs and three total RBI in Monday's 10-4 victory versus the Cubs.

Tatis put the Padres on the board with a solo shot in the third inning and later contributed a two-run blast in the eighth. The star outfielder went deep just once over his first 10 games, but he's since been on a power surge, clubbing five homers across his past six contests. Tatis is now tied for the major-league lead with six home runs on the season, and he's tied for fifth with 16 runs scored while adding 12 RBI, six stolen bases and a .361/.429/.672 slash line.