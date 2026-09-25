Tatis went 2-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and two stolen bases in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

Tatis is up to 38 steals this season, including seven over his last 16 games. He's also batting .369 (24-for-65) with eight extra-base hits in that span. If Tatis keeps running over the weekend against the Diamondbacks, he'll have a chance to reach 40 steals for the first time. He's batting .289 with an .828 OPS, 25 home runs, 82 RBI, 95 runs scored, 31 doubles and three triples over 157 contests this year.