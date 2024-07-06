Padres manager Mike Shildt said Friday that Tatis (quadriceps) isn't likely to be able to play in the All-Star Game, Bernie Wilson of the Associated Press reports.

Tatis was voted into the Midsummer Classic as a starter in the outfield alongside teammate Jurickson Profar, but it appears the former will need to sit out the contest. This isn't a surprising development, as Tatis had previously indicated that he could remain on the injured list until after the All-Star break. Tatis' election to the All-Star Game came as a result of a strong first half of the campaign during which he's slashed .279/.354/.468 with 14 homers, 36 RBI, 50 runs and eight stolen bases over 80 contests.