Haynes has accrued a 4.23 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 56:40 K:BB across 66 innings over 14 appearances (13 starts) with High-A Fort Wayne this season.

A 2020 fifth-round pick for the Padres, Haynes didn't make his professional debut until April 14, 2023 after a prolonged recovery from Tommy John surgery. After making 11 starts for Single-A Lake Elsinore in 2023, Haynes has jumped up a level in 2024, but he hasn't demonstrated much progress in honing his command, which had been a concern dating back to his prep days. The 21-year-old lefty stands at 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds lacks a reliable third pitch beyond his fastball and curveball and could be ticketed for the bullpen in the long term.