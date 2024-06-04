Azocar went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Angels.

Azocar has gotten limited opportunities to play this season, but he made consecutive starts Sunday and Monday with the Padres facing a left-handed starter. He chipped in a double, a run, a walk and a steal over the pair of outings to make his presence felt. However, Azocar was pinch-hit for in the ninth inning Monday and is slashing a meager .234/.290/.266 over 70 plate appearances on the campaign, so he's likely to continue to work mostly as a pinch hitter/runner and defensive replacement.