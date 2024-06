The Padres optioned Azocar to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Azocar will head down to the minors after serving mostly as a defensive substitute and pinch hitter and runner for the big club, reflected by the fact that he has just 79 plate appearances over 61 major-league games this season. His demotion clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for Eguy Rosario, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.