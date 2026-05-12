Atlanta selected Azocar's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old outfielder elected free agency after being designated for assignment by Atlanta last week, but he quickly re-signed on a minor-league deal and is now back in the majors. Azocar went 0-for-2 with a stolen base in two games during his prior stay on the big-league roster. He'll provide outfield depth with Ronald Acuna (hamstring) and Eli White (concussion) on the injured list but isn't likely to see regular playing time.