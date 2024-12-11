The Padres selected Nunez with the 12th pick of the Rule 5 draft Wednesday, JJ Cooper of Baseball America reports.

A shoulder injury caused Nunez to miss the final four months of the minor-league season as a member of the Orioles, so it's possible the Padres will be able to stash him on the injured list for a good chunk of the season. Nunez logged a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 38:10 K:BB in 29.1 innings over seven appearances at High-A prior to the injury. If the Padres stash him all season, Nunez could be sent back to the minors to stretch back out as a starter in 2026.