Nunez (shoulder) gave up two unearned runs on one hit and one walk over an inning of relief Wednesday in the Padres' 4-3 loss to the Rockies in Cactus League play.

The Rule 5 pick made his spring debut for the Padres after he had been eased along slowly during camp while recovering from the shoulder injury that cost him the final four months of the 2024 season. Nunez has yet to pitch above the High-A level, but in order for the Padres to retain his rights, he'll need to spend the entire 2025 season on the 26-man active roster or on a reserve list. The 24-year-old righty will likely be limited to a low-leverage role out of the bullpen if the Padres opt to carry him on their Opening Day roster.