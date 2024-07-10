Higashioka is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Though he's on the bench Wednesday, Higashioka looks to have moved ahead of both Luis Campusano and Brett Sullivan in the pecking order at catcher. Higashioka had already been seeing the majority of the starts behind the plate over Sullivan while Campusano was on the injured list, but since being activated Friday, Campusano has cracked the lineup just once in five games. Meanwhile, Higashioka has continued to rake at the plate to make a case for the lion's share of the playing time at catcher. Dating back to June 22, Higashioka has slashed .342/.375/.842 with six home runs, 17 RBI and eight runs over a stretch of 11 games.