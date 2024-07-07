Waldron did not factor into the decision in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out six.

Waldron allowed Arizona's first run in the second after surrendering a leadoff single to open the frame, along with two walks and a second single - the latter three all coming with two outs. He would then surrender a leadoff homer to Lourdes Gurriel in the fourth and was later charged with a third run after being relieved by Yuki Matsui in the seventh. Waldron has now logged quality starts in seven of his last eight outings, though he's allowed multiple runs in three straight. The right-hander has also issued multiple free passes in five of his last six starts.